Armenia hopes talks with Azerbaijan will swiftly lead to peace treaty

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hopes to swiftly reach an agreement with Azerbaijan and sign a treaty on establishing peace and relations, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on May 22.

“The military-political situation in our republic remains tense. The Government of Armenia finds advancing of the peace agenda to be the primary method of overcoming this tension. Intensive negotiations are underway with Azerbaijan around the treaty on establishing peace and relations, and we hope to reach an agreement on the text as soon as possible and sign it,” Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan added that the perception by the international community is getting inclined more and more towards the formula that Armenia and Azerbaijan should recognize each other’s territorial integrity without reservations – 29,800 square kilometers and 86,600 square kilometers respectively – and dialogue should take place between Stepanakert and Baku around ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenia agrees to this logic and is engaged in the talks with this logic, emphasizing that international mechanisms for guaranteeing dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku are extremely important.

“At the same time, I am convinced that peace is the strategic guarantee for ensuring Armenia’s security, which is possible through normalizing relations with all neighbors. This isn’t an easy process at all, but I believe it is what our people want and expect,” Pashinyan added.

