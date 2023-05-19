Jamanak editor-in-chief not pessimistic over normalization between Armenia and Turkey

ISTANBUL, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Whatever the outcome of the presidential election in Turkey, it won’t seriously impact the activities of the Turkish-Armenian community, according to Ara Gochunyan, the Editor-in-Chief of the Jamanak newspaper of Istanbul.

Gochunyan said President Erdogan will likely win the runoff against his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 28. The editor described Erdogan’s policy towards minorities, especially Armenians in Turkey as “positive.”

Minorities and especially Turkish-Armenians have had some “ease and guarantees” in terms of their everyday life and interaction with the government during Erdogan’s presidency, Gochunyan claims.

Gochunyan was happy to note that one legislator – Sevan Sıvacıoglu – will represent the Turkish-Armenian community in the new parliament. Sıvacıoglu ran for parliament from the ruling AK party.

Speaking about the prospects of normalization between Armenia and Turkey, Gochunyan said he isn’t much of a pessimist in this issue. “I am not a pessimist over the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations. I am pessimistic regarding the problems stemming from the internal developments of our communities. You eventually get adapted to what doesn’t depend on the community,” Gochunyan said.

Jamanak is the longest continuously running Armenian language daily newspaper in the world.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1111295/