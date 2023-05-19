Conductor Sergey Smbatyan appointed UNICEF National Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan has been appointed National Ambassador of UNICEF.

“I’ve been appointed National Ambassador of UNICEF. It is an extraordinary privilege and an honor to embark on this remarkable journey of advocating for the rights, well-being, and dreams of children in Armenia and worldwide,” Smbatyan said in a Facebook post.

Smbatyan is also the Principal Conductor of Malta Philharmonic and the Artistic Director of the Khachaturyan International Competition.

“This role resonates deeply with my passion for making a positive impact on young lives. Together with UNICEF, I am committed to tirelessly working towards breaking barriers and creating inclusive opportunities for every child to flourish. As I step into this esteemed position, I am humbled by the trust bestowed upon me by UNICEF and the tremendous responsibility that accompanies it. Children are the true architects of our future, and I firmly believe that by investing in their well-being and nurturing their potential, we can shape a brighter world for generations to come. Thank you UNICEF Armenia,” he added.

