Political scientist sounds the alarm about ‘drug epidemic’ in Armenia

Stanford University Doctor of Political Science Arthur Khachikyan calls for intense efforts to combat drugs trafficking on the rise in in Armenia.

“We all know that there is a big drug epidemic in Armenia,” he told a news conference in Yerevan on Thursday. “Drugs are spreading to schools, universities, among minors and students.”

“I know that some measures are being taken, law enforcement agencies are fighting it someway, but more intensive and rigorous action is needed,” Khachikyan stressed.

He states some societies understand liberalism as a world where everything comes down to pleasure, with growing cases of gambling and drug addiction.

“We’re going down that way, too. There is a terrible drug epidemic in neighboring Georgia. In our country, according to official data, drug use has increased by 95%. There are between 1,500 and 3,000 different Telegram channels which are used for selling drugs,” the political scientist said.

