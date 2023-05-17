Mkhitaryan becomes first Armenian player to reach Champions League final

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has become the first Armenian player to reach the Champions League final.

Inter Milan reached the Champions League final for the first time in 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s goal sealed victory over fierce rivals AC Milan at San Siro.

Three-time winners Inter, who led 2-0 after the first leg, will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Istanbul on 10 June after a disciplined second-leg display ensured their progress.

Inter lost Mkhitaryan just before half-time in the Champions League semi-final against Milan, as he was suffering from a muscular problem.

The midfielder had scored in the first leg, which ended 2-0 for the Nerazzurri, and was named Man of the Match by UEFA.

He pulled up 43 minutes into this evening’s match with the scores at 0-0 and was replaced by Marcelo Brozovic.

According to initial reports from Mediaset Premium, the Armenia international is suffering from pain in the quadricep of the left thigh.

The 2023 Champions League final will take place in Istanbul, Turkey on 10 June.

