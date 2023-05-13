Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight delayed due to technical malfunction

The Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight scheduled for May 13 was delayed until May 14, 00:20, due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft. This was announced by FlyOne Armenia.

According to the statement, as of now the malfunction has been eliminated, the flight will take place according to the newly announced schedule.

“The postponement was announced to all passengers of the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights at the same time the status of the flight was announced.

In response to the inquiries, we also inform that the airline could not use another aircraft for the flight, as the Turkish aviation authorities have given permission only for a limited number of planes.

According to current aviation rules, passengers were provided with water 3 hours after the flight was delayed.

All passengers who needed to stay in both Yerevan and Istanbul were accommodated by the airline in hotels before the flight. The airline is studying the videos on social networks about the flight, from which it will draw appropriate conclusions.

[FlyOne Armenia] apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused,” announcement says.

For all questions related to the delayed flight, the airline can be contacted at helpdesk.am@flyone.eu or by phone +37412400003.

