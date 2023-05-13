U.S. ambassador calls for repatriation of Armenian detainees

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien called for the repatriation of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan as she met with the families of missing soldiers and detainees, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan reported on Saturday.

“Ambassador Kvien met with the families of missing soldiers and detainees; those detained should be repatriated, and the remains of those who perished on either side of the conflict should be returned to their loved ones whenever possible,” it said in a statement.

Panorama.AM