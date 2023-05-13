Survey reveals key problems in Yerevan

In the run-up to the Yerevan mayoral elections, Panorama.am conducted a survey among residents of the Armenian capital to reveal the key problems facing the city.

The respondents highlighted security as one of the most important issues.

Yerevan residents complained of poor maintenance of public transport and garbage disposal, among other things.

“There are problems with public transport, the city cleanliness, not a single issue has been resolved,” said an elderly woman.

“There are problems all around, from the Cascade to public transport. There are numerous problems. Meanwhile, some things have changed for the better,” a respondent said, urging fellow citizens not to litter the city.

“There’s nothing good. Apart from the city center, nothing is done elsewhere,” another woman stated.

