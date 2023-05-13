80-year-old Armenian woman dies in attack on Rehovot in Israel

80-year-old pensioner Inga Abrahamyan died during a rocket attack on the city of Rehovot launched from the Gaza Strip, founder of the newspaper “Israelahayer” Artiom Chernamorian shared on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday, as a result of rocket fire on the city of Rehovot from the Gaza Strip, the Armenian community of Israel suffered a loss. 80-year-old pensioner Inga Abrahamyan died from a rocket explosion in this apartment on the third floor.

Union of Israeli Armenians of Petah Tikva “Nairi” expresses deepest condolences to the Abrahamyan family.

Ms. Inga’s husband was injured in the rocket fire. In total, 1 resident was killed and 12 were injured as a result of the attack on this house. Residents of the house were placed in a hotel.

May she rest in peace

Since 2008, there have been no casualties in our community as a result of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On April 16, 2008, David Papyan, the son of conductor and composer Vahagn Papyan, who moved from Armenia to Israel, was killed in the Gaza Strip.

Their unit was trapped in Gaza, and during a clash with Palestinian militants, three servicemen were killed, including 21-year-old private David Papyan, who was posthumously awarded the rank of sergeant for heroism,” he wrote.

