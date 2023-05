Film on Armenian Genocide wins awards in Turkey festival

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Director Ara Mnatsakanyan’s The American Good Samaritans docudrama has won the Best Music and Best Producer categories at the International Anatolian Film Awards in Turkey.

The American Good Samaritans is produced by Manvel Saribekyan.

“This is a story about survivors, about extraordinary people thanks to whom remnants of the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian peoples were saved from total destruction,” reads a description of the film.

