Dubai aviation authorities prohibit FlyOne Armenia flight from landing

The aviation authorities of Dubai prohibited the landing of the Yerevan-Dubai-Yerevan flight of the FlyOne Armenia airline in Dubai, the airline informed in a statement.

The airline had been issued all the permissions for this flight in advance.

As a result, the plane conducting the aforesaid flight landed at the Kish (Iran) airport and then returned to Yerevan.

