My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Trailer is out NOW!

The trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is out and it certainly makes us excited to see the entire film!

The trailer starts with Toula Portokalos, played by Nia Vardalos, returning to Greece after her father’s death.

Toula explains in a voiceover that “a lot has happened” since her big fat Greek wedding to her hubby, Ian Miller (John Corbett.)

“My father passed away and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village and reconnect with our roots,” says Toula. “So we’re having a reunion.”

“And by ‘we,’ I mean, the whole family,” she adds as viewers see Toula’s lively Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) offering fellow airplane passengers treats from a box of homemade souvlaki she brought aboard the flight.

The trailer reveals that Toula is on a mission to find her late dad’s best friends, but first she’ll have to endure the surprise of bunking under one roof with her many rowdy family members.

Breathtaking images of Greece — filled with ancient seaside homes and bustling street markets — make for a gorgeous backdrop. In one scene, the family engaged in street dancing with locals while Aunt Voula grills Toula’s daughter, Paris (Elena Kampouris), about her connection to a boy named Aristotle (Elias Kacavas).

Near the trailer’s end, we see Toula and Ian sharing tender moments amid the chaos, reminding viewers that all these big fat Greek laughs began more than 20 years ago when the unlikely pair fell for one another.

The original “Big Fat Greek Wedding” premiered in 2002 and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, earning a total of $368 million worldwide over the course of nearly one calendar year of play at the box office.

The veritable phenomenon was followed by Vardalos earning an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.

The first film was based on Vardalos’ one-woman play, which she then starred and developed into the rom-com classic. Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos (Vardalos), a young Greek-American woman falls in love with non-Greek Ian Miller (John Corbett), with adamant objection from her big Greek family.

Despite everything, Toula decides to marry him. As Toula and Ian navigate planning their wedding, the two hilariously, and slowly, convince the Portokalos clan to accept Ian and their impending nuptials.

More than a decade later in 2016, Vardalos released the sequel film, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” which followed as Toula learns her parents, Gus (Constantine) and Maria (Kazan), are not actually married — learning that the priest never signed the couple’s marriage certificate 50 years prior.

This leads the Portokalos family to plan another wedding, but this time in Greece and with the help of Toula and Ian’s teenage daughter, Paris (Kampouris).

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman have returned to produce the third film, alongside returning executive producers Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” premieres in theaters on Sept. 8, 2023.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2023/05/11/my-big-fat-greek-wedding-3-now/