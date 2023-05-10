The Ecumenical Patriarch honored with his presence an event dedicated to Manos Hadjidakis

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who returned at midnight on Sunday, May 7, from Italy, attended the event tribute to the leading Greek composer Manos Hadjidakis, held at the Ceremony Hall of the Patriarchal Great School of the Nation on Tuesday, May 9.

The event was organized within the framework of a joint educational program of the P.M.G.S.and the Ecclesiastical High School of Xanthi, the city from which Manos Hadjidakis came, which event aimed to promote the musical education and artistic education of the students of the two schools.

The event was attended by the Metropolitans Panteleimon of Xanthi, who addressed the event, and Job of Pisidia, clergymen, Archons Offikalioi of the Great Church of Jesus Christ, the Coordinator of Education at the Consulate General of Greece in Constantinople, Ioannis Gigourtsis, Teachers and students of the two schools.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

