Tourism in Armenia grows over 80% in Q1

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. 451,850 tourists visited Armenia in the first three months of 2023 – 81,2% more than in 2022’s Q1, according to official data released by the Statistical Committee.

Most of the tourists – 237,040 – are citizens of Russia, followed by Armenian citizens living abroad – 74,186.

53,707 citizens of Georgia and 25,458 citizens of Iran also visited Armenia in the reporting period.

Furthermore, visits from Turkey grew more than twice – with 2,712 citizens of Turkey having visited Armenia in January-March (2,2 times more than last year).

