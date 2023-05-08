The Archbishop of Salerno presented the Ecumenical Patriarch with a part of a relic of the Apostle Matthew

On Saturday, 6 May 2023, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during the second day of His official visit to Salerno, Italy, attended the Eucharistic Synod in the city’s Cathedral, in honor of St. Matthew the Apostle and Evangelist, on the occasion of the feast of the transfer of his Holy Relics.

The Archbishop of Salerno presented to the Ecumenical Patriarch part of the holy relic of the Apostle Matthew, which is kept in the Cathedral.

Finally, the Ecumenical Patriarch delivered an important speech.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/the-archbishop-of-salerno-presented-the-ecumenical-patriarch-with-a-part-of-a-relic-of-the-apostle-matthew/