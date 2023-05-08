Armenian students win two medals at International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

Armenian school students have earned two medals, including one silver and one bronze, at the 57th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from April 30 to May 6.

Leonid Asatryan, a 12th grader from Quantum College, bagged silver, while Tigran Mkhitaryan, a 12th grader from Gyumri’s Photon College, won bronze for the Armenian team, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported on Monday.

Incidentally, Leonid clinched a silver medal at the 56th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Uzbekistan last year, while Heratsi High School student Hayk Aghekyan won bronze for Armenia.

Armenia’s teams have taken home a total of 41 medals, including 1 gold, 7 silver and 33 bronze, from the Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiads.

