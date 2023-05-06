Brunette’s song among top 20 most watched videos on Eurovision YouTube channel

The song of Armenia’s Brunette tops the 20 most watched videos on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Brunette (Elen Yeremyan) will be representing Armenia in Liverpool with “Future Lover”. She will perform second in Semi-Final Two of Eurovision 2023 on 11 May.

“I’ve spent all these months creating something that truly reflects who I am as an artist and as a human. I hope this song touches your hearts just as it did mine,” she said.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Liverpool Arena on 13 May.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/05/06/Brunette-Eurovision/2832108