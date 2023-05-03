Peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia shouldn’t mention Nagorno-Karabakh — Aliyev

BAKU, May 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday said attempts to mention the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in the text of the peace agreement with Armenia were counterproductive.

“Any attempt to include the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which does not exist, in the text of the peace agreement is counterproductive,” Aliyev said at an international conference titled “Shaping the Geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in the city of Shusha.

The president of Azerbaijan expressed hope that Armenia will act constructively during the peace talks.

“If not, well, we don’t plan to take any other measures than diplomatic. That’s enough for us. Therefore, there will be no peace, no communications, and they will again be isolated,” he said.

According to Aliyev, Armenia will miss an opportunity if it delays the negotiations.

“Armenians could delay the process and use the negotiation format, which has been started, to delay the process indefinitely, waiting for something, waiting for a miracle, waiting for changes, rather than come to an agreement. I think they will miss the opportunity because almost 30 years of occupation have not given them any advantages. On the contrary, they have been cut off from regional development,” the Azerbaijani president said.

TASS