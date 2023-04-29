Turkey closes its airspace for Flyone Armenia flights

The head of the board of directors of the air carrier, Aram Ananyan, said that such a decision was made “without any visible grounds”

YEREVAN, April 29. /TASS/. Turkey has closed its airspace for the flights to Europe operated by the Armenian air carrier Flyone Armenia without warning, Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan told TASS on Saturday.

“For unknown reasons and without any apparent cause, the Turkish aviation authorities have canceled the permit issued to Flyone Armenia to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace,” Ananyan said.

TASS