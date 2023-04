Nasdaq spotlights Armenian tech company Krisp in NY Times Square

Nasdaq American stock exchange presented the Armenian Krisp tech company in New York Times Square, Krisp co-founder Artavazd Minasyan said on Facebook.

Krisp is a noise cancelling app that removes all background sounds during calls in real time.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/04/28/Nasdaq-Krisp/2828472