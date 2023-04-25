Rep. Schiff commemorates Armenian Genocide

U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims on its 108th anniversary commemorated on April 24. His statement is provided below.

“Today, we remember and honor the lives of Mardiros Deovletian, Shooshan Hounanian, Azniv Totigian, Mariam Minasian, Hadji Martiros Temelian, Armenouhi Toutikian – just a few names of those lost – and the more than 1.5 million men, women, and children who lost their lives in the first genocide of the 20th century.

More than 100 years ago, the Ottoman Empire systematically sought to destroy the Armenian people. The horror and brutality inflicted upon them are beyond words – infants were ripped from their mothers’ arms, fathers were murdered in front of their children, and thousands were killed outright. Despite overwhelming evidence of this methodical mass killing, Turkey has long denied the genocide and silenced those who speak the truth.

However, in 2019, the U.S. House passed my resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide. The Senate also passed a resolution of recognition. And in 2021, President Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to officially recognize it. These historic achievements are a victory for human rights and truth itself, made possible by the resilient and enduring Armenian diaspora.

But the work is not done. The Armenian people are still under attack in Armenia and Artsakh. Azerbaijan and Turkey have made war on the Armenian people, and many have died, been forced to flee, or remain prisoners of war. The United States must impose sanctions on Azerbaijan and stop supporting their leader, Aliyev. The U.S. must pressure Aliyev to reopen the Lachin Corridor, we must provide humanitarian assistance to Artsakh, call for the release of remaining Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, hold Azerbaijan accountable for the destruction of religious and cultural sites, and support democracy in Armenia and a free, independent Artsakh.

As we remember the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, we also reflect on the resilience of those who survived, and the perseverance of their children and grandchildren who have built new lives in the United States and enriched our nation with Armenian culture and heritage. Despite facing trials and tribulations, the Armenian people have not broken their faith, determination, and will to survive.

I will always stand with Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian community and will not rest until safety, peace and justice are achieved for our Armenian brothers and sisters abroad. I will always stand with you.”

Panorama.AM