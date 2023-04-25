Kamala Harris posts tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims on the 108th anniversary of the Ottoman-era massacre commemorated on April 24.

“Today, we honor the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian genocide,” she said in a tweet.

“As we reflect on that painful moment in history, let us renew the pledge to never forget, and let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate in all its forms,” Harris wrote.

In an annual statement on Armenian Remembrance Day, U.S. President Joe Biden renewed the pledge to never forget the Armenian Genocide.

