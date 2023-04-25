American Armenians march, with huge Karabakh flag, to Turkey embassy in Washington

Numerous members of the Armenian community of the United States on Monday held a march in Washington D.C., commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and demanding US President Joe Biden to take steps to stop a second Armenian Genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

The participants of the march walked from the Azerbaijani embassy in the US to the Turkish embassy, and the march ended with a demonstration near the White House.

Also, they held numerous banners.

https://news.am/eng/news/756616.html