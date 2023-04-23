The memory of Saint Gregory V, Patriarch of Constantinople was celebrated at the Phanar

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew officiated on the Saturday of Bright Week, April 22, at the Divine Liturgy during which the memory of Hieromartyr Patriarch Gregory V of Constantinople was commemorated a week later, as this year’s feast day coincided within the period of Great and Holy Week.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by Archimandrite Grigorios, Chief Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod, with Deacon Bosporio, the Undersecretary.

Immediately after, His All-Holiness made his way to the Closed Gate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the place of the hanging of the Patriarch Gregory, accompanied by clergy of the Patriarchal Court, where he lit a candle, laid spring flowers and prayed for the Church and the Nation, but also for the prevalence of peace, justice, of truth and respect for the human person in the world, invoking the grace and intercessions of this Holy Predecessor, Saint Gregory V.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Patriarch was present praying at the Great Vespers for the feast day of Saint George the Great Martyr and Trophy Bearer, protector and patron of the Venerable Patriarchal Church, which was officiated by His Eminence Metropolitan Theoliptos of Iconium.

After the dismissal, His All-Holiness received a group of pilgrims from the parish of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary in Heliopolis, Athens under the leadership of Archimandrite Spyridon Katramadou, Parish Priest of the Church. The pilgrims previously visited Cappadocia and the Patriarch addressed them with warm paternal words of welcome.

On the Friday of Bright Week, on the feast of the Life-giving Spring, His All-Holiness attended the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Monastery of The Holy Trinity, Halki, during which the Abbot, His Grave Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, performed the ordination to the priesthood of the brother of the Monastery Deacon, Meletios Stephanatos.

Then, in the Ceremony Hall of the Theological School of Halki, after the address of the newly ordained Priest, His All-Holiness gave him paternal advice for his new mission in the Church.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times