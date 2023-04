Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Green Sunday

In the church calendar, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is followed by a fifty-day period, symbolizing the revival of the church after the Great Lent period, symbolizing the spiritual spring. The Sundays following Easter are named after colors: Blue, Red, Green. Qahana.am writes.

The second Sunday following Easter is called Green or Sunday of the World Church.

