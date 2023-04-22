Facebook blocks Armenian Genocide frames

Facebook has blocked the creation of profile frames to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute reported on Saturday.

“The Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute has prepared commemorative frames reading “I REMEMBER AND DEMAND” for profile pictures this year as well, however Facebook has blocked the feature to create frames,” it said in a statement.

The museum suggests using Photoshop to add the frames to photos before posting them on Facebook.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/04/22/Facebook-Armenian-Genocide-frame/2825393