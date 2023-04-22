Armenia’s Garik Karapetyan wins gold at European Weightlifting Championships

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Garik Karapetyan (102kg) has won gold at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.

He successfully lifted 172kg and 178kg in the snatch exercise, and set a new European record among young athletes and won the small gold with the 178kg.

In clean and jerk, the athlete lifted 208kg and then 214kg and was crowned European Champion with a total result of 392kg and also set a new world record.

Thus far Armenia has won 22 medals – 9 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze (including both Big (Total result) and Small (Snatch and Clean & Jerk).

