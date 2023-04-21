What does the Phanar say about the incident with Archim. Agathangelos Siskos

The Ecumenical Patriarchate issued an announcement following the publication of the involvement of a clergyman of the Ecumenical Throne in a theft case.

According to the announcement, the clergyman was suspended until the case is fully solved. Until then, the Ecumenical Patriarchate will not make any further statements.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/what-does-the-phanar-say-about-the-incident-with-archim-agathangelos-siskos/?fbclid=IwAR3eKsRd-DwpCOvCEujW_yrATfSMNcKH3j3jBz557Cc3sQyPetAT3H7Zhc8