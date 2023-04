Armenia’s Tatev Hakobyan wins silver at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenian weightlifter Tatev Hakobyan has earned a silver medal at the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

The athlete lifted a total of 226kg (104kg snatch + 122kg clean and jerk) to clinch the medal in the women’s 76kg event on Thursday.

Tatev also won a small silver in the snatch.

16-year-old Emma Poghosyan of Armenia finished fifth in the event with a combined total of 217kg.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/04/21/Tatev-Hakobyan/2824519