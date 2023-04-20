Catholicos Karekin II insists on Pashinyan’s resignation

His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on Thursday reiterated the call for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

“The Armenian Apostolic Holy Church raised the issue of Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in its statement. We sent out a paternal call which is not subject to a time limit,” the religious leader told journalists in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

He stated the church call is conditioned by the need to handle the challenges facing the country.

“Unfortunately, the situation in our country remains a cause for concern. Wrong and unacceptable statements are made regarding the status of Artsakh. The deepening disunity and intolerance in society are also disturbing. And here we have a lot of work to do. We will be able to resolve these problems only through full consolidation of our national potential,” Karekin II said.

Panorama.AM