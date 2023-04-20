Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Russia over lawmaker’s remarks

BAKU, April 21. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s embassy in Russia has submitted a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry over State Duma (the lower house of parliament) member Oleg Matveichev’s remarks to Armenia’s RusArmInfo media outlet, the embassy said on Thursday.

The embassy noted that the lawmaker’s remarks were unacceptable as they were aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region and “inciting revanchist forces in Armenian society to revive the conflict that is already a thing of the past.”.

TASS