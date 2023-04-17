Weightlifter Gor Sahakyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The men’s weightlifting team of Armenia started competing at the European Championship in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports, Gor Sahakyan successfully lifted 140 kg, then 145 kg, in the men’s 67 kg weight class snatch exercise of the European Weightlifting Championship held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Concert Complex. However, he failed to hold 147 kg above his head. In this exercise, Sahakyan became a minor gold medalist. The representatives of Turkey are in the second place, and the representatives of Spain are in the third place.

Gor Sahakyan successively lifted 170 kg and 175 kg in the push exercise. And in this exercise he also won gold.

19-year-old Gor Sahakyan became the champion of Europe by registering 320 kg in the doubles. In the second place is Juan Hernandez from Spain, and Turkish Karan Kahriman is the third.

Two representatives of the Armenian national team have already finished their performances at the European Weightlifting Championship. Isabella Yailyan of 55 kg weight class became the bronze medalist of the European championship, and Alexandra Grigoryan is the 6th.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1108924/