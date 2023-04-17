U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson visits Armenia

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia welcomes U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson to Yerevan.

“During her visit on April 17-18, DAS Olson will meet with Armenian government officials, including Prime Minister Pashinyan, and with civil society representatives to discuss U.S. support for diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, and U.S.-Armenian bilateral partnership,” the embassy said in a statement on Monday.

Panorama.AM