Artur Davtyan becomes European champion in Turkey

Artur Davtyan won the gold medal at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Turkey.

In the vault final, the World and European Champion scored 15.033 points. Davtyan brilliantly performed both jumps.

Representative of England Jake Jarman (15.016) became the vice-champion of Europe, Ukrainian athlete Igor Radivilov (14.750) became the bronze medalist.

The Armenian National Team led by Hakob Serobyan took home 3 medals – 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Vahagn Davtyan won a silver medal in ring exercises, while Artur Davtyan became the bronze medalist in the pommel horse exercises.

