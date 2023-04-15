Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers agree on possibility of in-personal meeting

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discussed current state of bilateral relations in phone call.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran discussed the current state of bilateral relations in a phone call on Saturday, agreeing to hold a meeting if necessary.

“The parties said that it is possible to continue negotiations and, if necessary, carry out bilateral visits,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also exchanged views on regional issues, the ministry said.

Tensions have recently risen between Azerbaijan and Iran after a series of incidents, including an attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and military support to Armenia from Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, accuses Baku of cooperation with Israel.

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi