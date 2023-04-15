Armenia responds to Azerbaijan’s decision to withdraw from European Championships

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports says Azerbaijan’s decision to withdraw from the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan is a “matter of concern in terms of sports ethics.”

Citing safety concerns, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Olympic Committee withdrew its team from the championships after the country’s flag was set on fire during the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

In a statement on Saturday, the sports ministry stressed Armenia ensured compliance with all security standards from the very beginning.

“No problems concerning the safety of the weightlifters who arrived in Yerevan to participate in the championships did not and could not arise,” the ministry said.

“The incident, which occurred during the opening ceremony and was settled very quickly, has nothing to do with the safety of athletes and their normal performances. All necessary conditions have been fully met.

“The Republic of Armenia stays true to its commitments to the International Weightlifting Federation and reaffirms its readiness to hold the 2023 European Championships at a high level,” reads the statement.

