‘We shed the blood of Armenians’, Azeri soldier says before capture in Armenia

An Azerbaijani soldier, who was detained in the town of Kapan in Armenia’s Syunik Province on Thursday, posted a video on social media before his capture.

“We shed the blood of Armenians. We beheaded Armenians. And now we are still alive, not dead,” he says in the video circulating on Telegram.

“If we even die, let them appreciate us. We are not traitors,” the soldier adds.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported the detention of the Azerbaijani serviceman earlier on Thursday.

He crossed into Armenia with a fellow soldier on Monday. The latter was found and detained by Armenia’s security forces shortly after crossing the border.

