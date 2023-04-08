Satellite images show Azerbaijan’s destruction of village in Artsakh

Satellite pictures released by the California-based Center for Truth and Justice (CFTJ) show that Azerbaijan has completely destroyed the village of Aghavno in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after taking control over it last year.

“Center for Truth and Justice working with Planet’s satellite imagery, documented Azerbaijan’s full destruction of Aghavno village in Nagorno-Karabakh between January 13-February 4, 2023,” it said in a statement on Thursday, sharing the images.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/04/08/destruction-village-Artsakh/2818095