Narine Yapundjian selected as Glendale Unified Teacher of the Year

Balboa Elementary School sixth grade teacher Narine Yapundjian has been selected as Glendale Unified School District’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Yapundjian will represent the District at this year’s Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year competition, it said in a statement on Friday.

“An alumna of Glendale Unified schools herself, Mrs. Yapundjian has served the Glendale Unified community as an educator for more than a decade. In addition to being an exceptional teacher, she has demonstrated influence beyond the classroom as a mentor teacher and student advisor,” the statement said.

