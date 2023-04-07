Cyprus parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijan

The parliament of Cyprus on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan and urging it to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, blocked since 12 December.

The resolution was submitted for debates by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Cyprus and the ARF Cyprus Committee “given the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and ongoing provocations by Azerbaijan against Armenia”, the ANC International reported on Friday.

The two organizations cooperated with officials from the Armenian community of Cypriot and the Friends of Artsakh Circle.

The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus expressed gratitude to the parliamentary parties of Cyprus and reiterated its commitment to defend the international interests of Armenia and Artsakh.

“The Committee believes that the Turkish-Azerbaijani maximalist goals and geopolitical challenges can be countered only through joint national efforts and support by various circles of the international community,” the ANC said.

