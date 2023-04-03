Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A public park in Israel’s Petah Tikva has been named after the late French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

The decision on renaming the park was adopted unanimously by the Petah Tikva city council led by Mayor Rami Greenberg, according to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

A memorial plaque in the park says : “Charles Aznavour (1924-2018). Singer, songwriter, actor, French world renowned crooner, who dedicated his life to his homeland Armenia and was bestowed the title of National Hero. During WWII, the Aznavour family was able to save dozens of Jewish families from extermination.”

