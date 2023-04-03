Archbishop of America: We must all work together towards the greatest possible inclusion of our brothers and sisters with autism

“We must all work together towards the greatest possible inclusion of our brothers and sisters with autism and for the greatest possible support for them and their families.” Archbishop Elpidophoros of America issued this invitation through his social media post on the occasion of World Autism Day.

This day was established to be celebrated worldwide every year on April 2 following a decision of the United Nations General Assembly, with the aim of informing the world public about autism and raising awareness about the smooth integration of autistic people into society.

In addition, the Archbishop of America reminds us of the words of the Apostle Paul, “There are different kinds of gifts, but the same Spirit distributes them.”

Orthodox Times