PM: I am glad that Assyrians of Armenia are preserving their national identity

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message to the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of their New Year. The message reads as follows:

I heartily congratulate the Assyrians of Armenia on the occasion of the Kha b-Nisan.

I am glad that the Assyrians of Armenia are preserving their national identity, enriching our country with unique traditions and giving exclusive colours to our country. I wish that the heirs of the ancient and powerful Assyrian culture in Armenia preserve, develop and enrich their native language and culture.

May this bright spring holiday of love and fertility fill your homes with joy and warmth, keep away from all trials and be the beginning of new achievements.

I wish the Assyrian community of Armenia, as well as the Assyrians scattered around the world, happiness, well-being and peace.

https://news.am/eng/news/752581.html