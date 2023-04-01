Anti-Armenian Hate Flyers Found in Glendale, Police Investigating

Officials in Glendale are investigating after anti-Armenian flyers were found posted around in Glendale.

Officials in Glendale have condemned anti-Armenian Flyers found posted on light poles near St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church and in other areas of the city.

Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian and other officials held a news conference Friday at Glendale City Hall to discuss the discovery of the flyers, which contained language denying the Armenian Genocide and minimizing the suffering of the Armenian people.

“As mayor of Glendale, I’m very disturbed and upset that speech inciting violence against Armenians has visited our city by way of individuals vandalizing our city with hate-filled flyers,” Kassakhian said in a statement.

“Our police are taking this issue seriously and will be investigating this as a hate crime. I speak for our residents and our council when I say that Glendale is not a place for hate speech against Armenians or any other group.”

The Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter also denounced the flyers.

“We are extremely concerned by the dissemination of these appalling anti-Armenian flyers in Glendale calling for the continuation of the Armenian Genocide,” ANCA Glendale Chapter Chair Lucy Petrosian said in a statement.

“We are currently working with the Glendale Police Department to ensure this act of hate is investigated, and the perpetrators are brought to justice. This is yet another tragic reminder of how the incitement and

institutionalization of anti-Armenian hate by the Azerbaijani government has threatened Armenian lives not only in Artsakh and Armenia, but across the diaspora,” Petrosian said.

