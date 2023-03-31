Bartholomew to Pope Francis: The world is in need of your spiritual leadership

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a heartfelt fraternal message of support to the ailing Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized since yesterday in a clinic in Rome.

In his message, the Ecumenical Patriarch wished the Pope a speedy restoration of his health and a return to his duties as soon as possible, especially in view of the Holy Week of the Roman Catholics.

“The world is in particular need of you and your spiritual leadership, and for this reason prays fervently for you,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said.

Orthodox Times