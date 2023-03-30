President Biden welcomed the Archbishop of America to the White House

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America asked for Washington’s support on the key issues concerning the course of Hellenism during his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The Archbishop represented the Greek-American community at the official reception organized by the White House to celebrate the anniversary of Greek independence.

The US President welcomed Archbishop Elpidophoros with the honors of the Head of State, as he followed the ritual customary for heads of state.

Indicative of the importance of the meeting for Hellenism are the statements and comments of the American president through social media, where he highlighted – on the occasion of the anniversary of the national rebirth – the contribution of Hellenism to the global community.

As President Biden wrote on social media, “Today and every day, Greek Independence is a celebration for Americans and Greeks alike. It gives us the opportunity to honor the history and values that unite us.

Freedom, equality, dignity, and democracy.

As allies, partners, and friends, Greece and the US have repeatedly demonstrated that we are not just the heirs of democracy.

We are its champions.

And this is thanks to the character of the Greek community – and to the Greek ideals that are intertwined with the foundations of America.

Greek immigrants have always enriched what it means to be American.

They lit the flame of freedom that began to flicker in Athens thousands of years ago.

Tonight, we reaffirm our commitment to keep the flame alive – and to work together for a future of hope and possibility.”

Photos: Brittainy Newman for NYTimes

Archbishop Elpidophoros said: “Once again the White House honors the Greek American community – a family with roots in Greece, Cyprus, Asia Minor – by honoring the Immortal Heroes of 1821 and the Renaissance of Greece.

Being with you here at the White House, celebrating the Resurrection of the Greek Nation, is a great honor for all of us, and on behalf of all of us, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

But you are more than a dear friend. You have proven that you are a true champion of freedom all over the world.

Especially on behalf of all our Ukrainian brothers, who are fighting for their own lives against inhuman and irrational aggression. You have stood in Ukraine at every step of this long and difficult journey, and for that, we are very grateful.

Also, as children of the Mother Church of Constantinople, whose unparalleled leader, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, counts you as a true friend – we have a reason for even greater gratitude.

We thank you for your strong support for the purely spiritual mission of our Ecumenical Patriarchate, a mission of love, peace, and hope that is needed now more than ever.

Mr. President, you are the leader of this great nation and the leader of the free world. And we’re here to tell you today that you’re not alone.

Thank you for your courage to speak up and do what is fair and true.

Thank you for your love for Greece and Cyprus and for Hellenism, wherever it is.

We are with you, Mr. President, as the heroes of 1821 were inspired by those of 1776.”

The annual Greek Independence Day reception returned to the White House in its standard form after three years of absence, as 2020 was postponed due to the start of the pandemic.

In 2021 a digital event had been organized, while in 2022 it had been deemed appropriate to shift it to May, given that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would then pay an official visit to the US capital.

