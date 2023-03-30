European Chess Championship: Two Armenian players win prizes

The 23 European Women Chess Championship came to a close on Thursday.
IM Anna Sargsyan and GM Elina Danielian won prizes for 10th and 14th places, respectively, the Chess Federation said.
WIM Mariam Mkrtchyan fulfilled the WGM norm.
Anna Sargsyan improved her rating by 3.9 points, Lilit Mkrtchian – by 9.8 points, Mariam Mkrtchyan – by 16.6 points, Susanna Gaboyan – by 20.4 points and Polina Kobak – by 141 points.
The results of the Armenian chess players are below.
IM Anna Sargsyan: 7.5 points
GM Elina Danielian: 7 points
IM Lilit Mkrtchian: 7 points
WIM Mariam Mkrtchyan: 6.5 points
WIM Susanna Gaboyan: 5.5 points
Polina Kobak: 5 points
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/03/30/European-Chess-Championship/2814167
