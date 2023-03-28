USA: Transexual Woman Kills Three Children and Three Adults in a Christian School

On Monday, March 27, six people, among them three children, were killed in an attack on a Presbyterian Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The author of the crimes, a transexual woman, wrote a manifesto.

(ZENIT News – Contando Estrelas / Nashville, 28.03.2023)).-The author of the attack was shot down by the police. Her name was Audrey Hale and she was a transexual woman (namely, she was born a woman but considered herself a man). After the incident, the Police found a manifesto written by the killer.

Here are the names and ages of the people killed in the attack:

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Mike Hill, janitor, 61

Cynthia Peak, substitute teacher, 61

Katherine Koonce, the school’s Directress, 60

The Controversy Generated in Tennessee by the left and LGTB Groups

This crime was committed in the midst of a controversy caused by the American Left and LGBT pressure groups regarding the standard signed on March 2 by Tennessee’s Governor, Republican Bill Lee, banning shows of sexual content addressed to children. The Left interpreted the measure as an attack on transexual people, specifically ‘Drag Queen’ shows directed to children.

This controversy recalls what happened in Europe with the anti-paedophilia laws of Poland and Hungary, laws harshly criticized by supporters of gender ideology (among them, the majority of Deputies of the European Parliament). As already happened in Europe, some media have been fuelling a false controversy and attacking the state of Tennessee for protecting children. A campaign that must be remembered , given its possible relation with the attack perpetrated on Monday, the 27th against that Christian school in Nashville.

A Double Standard When It Comes To Qualifying One and Other Attacks

One of the most striking things that many of the media have demonstrated in treating that attack is the enormous difference about what happened, for example, in the Islamist attacks of Orlando in 2016, in which a jihadist killed 50 people and wounded 53, in an attack on a gay club. At the time, many politicians and media cried out against homophobia and intolerance in the hours following the attack.

Now, when a transexual woman attacks a Christian school and kills three children and three adults, how many will cry out against Christian-phobia and against intolerance? A review of the news published since Monday does not evidence a single reference to those terms. It’s as if for the majority of the media Christian-phobia is a taboo subject, something that shouldn’t be talked about under any circumstance, not even in face of massacres as those suffered by Christians in Nigeria

Serious Leftist Wave of Violence in the United States

Moreover, some very alarming events are happening between the American Left, without it even generating controversy. In North Dakota in September 2022, an 18-year-old youth died after being run over because the driver thought he was a “Republican extremist.” How many of the media published that news in the US or outside that country? In Michigan, that same month, a pro-life woman suffered an attempted murder shooting by supporters of abortion. Again, how many of the media reported it?

In August, a Catholic church was shot at in the area of Denver, in Texas. Likewise, since January of last year there have been more than 260 attacks on pro-life individuals and buildings in the US by pro-abortion extremists.

Two weeks ago, famous actress Jane Fonda incited to murder against pro-lifers in a television program and those that were there even laughed about it. The US is experiencing a wave of Leftist fanaticism, which is getting more and more [out of hand] and, instead of denouncing it, many of the media silence it. Will they talk about it now that there are six murdered people, or not even so?

Zenit