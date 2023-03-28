Russian-Armenian Anastasia Demurchian grabs gold at Women’s World Boxing Championships

Russian-Armenian boxer Anastasia Demurchian has earned a gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India.

The 19-year-old athlete defeated Australia’s Kaye Frances Scott 5-0 to emerge on top of light middleweight (70kg) on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Demurchian on winning the world title.

“You displayed outstanding leadership qualities, skills and determination by overcoming powerful and experienced rivals at the World Championships in New Delhi. You reaffirmed with your triumph the strong, solid positions of the Russian school of boxing,” he said in a message publicized by the Kremlin.

