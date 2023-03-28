‘Kardashians’ Season 3 will not be ‘relaxing’ or ‘serene’: Watch the trailer

Ariana Brockington

After a few months in between seasons, Kim Kardashian and her sisters will be returning to television screens for Season Three of “The Kardashians.”

On March 27, the official teaser for the upcoming season was shared on the show’s social media accounts.

let’s talk about it. season 3 is coming may 25 to @hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/Am1ScJlCTI — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) March 27, 2023

From the first seconds of the short clip, the Kardashians and Jenners make it clear that they have quite a few rumors to dispel.

The teaser for the Hulu reality series begins on an ominous note as Kim Kardashian gives a confessional interview to the cameras, updating fans about what has occurred since the Season Two finale aired in November 2022.

“Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” the 42-year-old SKIMS founder says.

Khloé Kardashian echoes her older sister’s warning that viewers should prepare for the new episodes to take them on a wild ride.

“I wish I could tell you this is gonna be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloé Kardashian says with a smile on her face. “It’s not.”

The trailer then shows the sisters crying and dancing, plus a quick shot of Kourtney Kardashian Barker kissing husband Travis Barker in the ocean.

Even the newlywed is joining in on the unsettled tone this season.

The Kardashians. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. (Hulu)

The eldest Kardashian sister tells a few people, “There’s no sense of loyalty,” before mom Kris Jenner is briefly shown agreeing.

There also appears to be a disagreement between Kim Kardashian and an unknown person as she loudly asks why she needs to ask for permission.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s former partner and the father of her three children, will also be featured in Season Three. Disick, who previously appeared on multiple seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” says, “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.”

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner seem to be more focused on avoiding the drama and using their platforms for good.

Fans will have to wait until Season Three premieres on May 25 to find out what has all of the sisters on edge.

Although the new season will likely be more intense, it will surely continue the trend of the past two seasons of including difficult conversations in between lighthearted moments.

In Season Two, viewers watched Kourtney Kardashian Barker open up about her IVF treatments and how her body has changed.

“Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and is always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually, to the point where I love the changes now,” she explained in Episode Three.

The same episode also went viral for a clip from Kim Kardashian’s visit to Milan, Italy. While dining in a restaurant, Kim Kardashian turned to a waiter and asked, “What is tortellini?”

Multiple took to Twitter to playfully mock Kim Kardashian’s confusion and many posted that they were suffering from secondhand embarrassment.

The famous sisters will likely create more viral moments on social media when Season three returns in two months.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

